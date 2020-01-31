Ex-Norris police chief due in court Friday

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – A former Norris police chief is due in court Friday for an arraignment.
Earlier this month, an Anderson County grand jury indicted Samuel Ogburn on charges of forgery and aggravated perjury.
PREVIOUS: Former Norris police chief jailed on forgery, aggravated perjury charges
The TBI found Ogburn created and submitted a fake firearms training document last May.
The District Attorney says Ogburn resigned after the investigation started. We are told all of Norris’ officers are now in compliance.
We will keep you updated on today’s hearing.
