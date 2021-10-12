OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Oak Ridge Police officer and Vanderbilt football player who was previously arrested for raping a teen is facing new rape charges.

According to court documents, investigators believe Cassen Jackson-Garrison raped a minor between age 13 and 18 in September and believed he used a position of trust as an authority figure to accomplish the sexual contact.

A grand jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on 14 counts including sexual battery by an authority figure, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, assault, solicitation of a minor, sexual activity involving a minor, and distribution of material to minors.

It is the second time Jackson-Garrison has faced rape charges. Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation took him into custody in 2015 after they found probable cause to believe he had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl while he was on duty and while her mother was at work.

He pleaded guilty to statutory rape and official misconduct and received a two-year supervised probation sentence. The 2015 charges were dismissed in January 2021 after he completed the terms of his probation. He surrendered his Peace Officer Standards Training for police officers as part of the agreement.

The charges were eventually expunged.

Jackson-Garrison graduated from Knoxville’s Central High School in 2003 and played collegiately at Vanderbilt University from 2004-2006.