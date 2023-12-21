KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — A former State employee from Knoxville and her husband face more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to illegally producing and selling driver’s licenses and ID cards.

Cheryl Huff and Mario Paz-Mejia, both from Knoxville, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, without lawful authority, identification documents or false identification documents, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The pair admitted in their written plea agreements that they engaged in a conspiracy to create hundreds of false Tennessee driver’s licenses and identification cards. These were issued to people not qualified under Tennessee law to receive them.

Huff was a District Manager for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDSHS), responsible for managing and supervising DSC employees in Greater Knoxville. The role gave her the authority to issue driver’s licenses and application cards.

According to the DOJ release, Paz-Mejia charged individuals who were neither citizens of the United States nor residents of Tennessee $2,500 for a Tennessee driver’s license or identification card.

He also assisted his customers in obtaining false citizenship and residency documents, two requirements to obtain a Tennessee driver’s license. This included fraudulent lease agreements to establish proof of Tennessee residency, false birth certificates, Social Security cards, and driver’s licenses from other states and U.S. territories to develop evidence of citizenship or legal residency.

After Paz-Mejia’s customers acquired false citizenship and residency documents, he arranged to meet them at a Knoxville-area DSC before business hours. With Huff’s assistance, Paz-Mejia escorted his customers into DSCs through a backdoor employee-only entrance.

Investigators found that Huff used TDSHS software to initiate customer driver’s license applications once inside. She also directed subordinate DSC employees to complete applications and issue driver’s licenses to numerous Paz-Mejia customers.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2024. If found guilty, they both face a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.