Breaking News
UT researcher arrested on federal charges for wire fraud, making false statements
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

Ahead of Saturday’s primary, a new statewide poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a commanding lead over his competitors in South Carolina.

According to a Nexstar Media South Carolina TV Stations/Emerson College Poll, Former Vice President Joe Biden received 41.4%, Bernie Sanders received 24.8%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 11.1%, Tom Steyer with 10.8%, Amy Klobuchar with 5.5%, Elizabeth Warren 4.7% and Tulsi Gabbard with 1.8%.

Candidates must receive at least 15% of the vote Saturday to qualify for any delegates.

The survey was conducted on February 26 and February 27 following Tuesday’s debate and included 550 people. Women made up 59.3% of survey respondents, while men represented 40.7% of the survey.

75.3% of those surveyed identified as Democrat, 20.5% as Independent/other and 4.2% as Republican.

Nexstar Media South Carolina TV Stations/Emerson College

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 4.1%

On Wednesday, Joe Biden secured the endorsement of Rep. James Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and crucial endorsement in the state.

Additional results from the poll will be released Friday morning here at WSPA.com.

For those needing to find their polling place and other helpful info click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Race for President

South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Carolina Democrats weigh in on debate"

Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analysis: Democratic candidates aim at Sanders"

After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum

Thumbnail for the video titled "After Nevada, moderates try to slow Sanders' momentum"

African American voters undecided in South Carolina

Thumbnail for the video titled "African American voters undecided in South Carolina"

Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders celebrates win in Nevada caucuses"

Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buttigieg congratulates Sanders' Nevada results"

Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warren congratulates Sanders on Nevada, hits Bloomberg"

Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Klobuchar: Nevada results 'exceeded expectations'"

Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump ridicules Democrat opponents at Vegas rally"

Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nevada Democrats hope to avoid Iowa caucus chaos"

Biden: I'm closer to Obama than Bloomberg, Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden: I'm closer to Obama than Bloomberg, Sanders"

Battered by Democrat debate, Michael Bloomberg doubles down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battered by Democrat debate, Michael Bloomberg doubles down"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter