Execution date set for Union County death row inmate

The execution date for a Tennessee death row inmate convicted in Union County has now been set.

Stephen Michael West was convicted by a Union County jury in 1987 for the kidnapping, rape and murders of Wanda Romines and her daughter Sheila Romines.

West was originally scheduled to be executed back in 2010 but a stay was issued because of litigation challenging Tennessee’s single-drug lethal injection chemical.

His execution is now set for Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

