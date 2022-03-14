Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — As the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the World’s Fair continues, a new exhibit showcasing everything about the year 1982 will be available to check out beginning Saturday, March 19 inside the East Tennessee Historical Center.

In 1982 everyone was saying ‘you should be here,’ in reference to attending the World’s Fair, where Knoxville saw over 11 million visitors from May through October of that year. Now ‘you should’ve been there’ is being said, and with the help of the East Tennessee Historical Society, it’s almost possible.



“It’s a real–almost like a time machine, to kind of experience what it was like in 1982,” Dr. Warren Docktor, the president and CEO of the East Tennessee Historical Society said.

The newly formed exhibit will showcase all things World’s Fair inside the East Tennessee Historical Center. It’s a day Docktor said he’s looking forward to.



“It’s a chance for us to kind of pause and look back as a way to look forward, because so many things that were relevant in 1982, are still relevant today,” he said.



The theme of the World’s Fair was “Energy Turns the World,” and it now has many relevant ties to today from the high gas prices to touchscreen technology.

“We have some of that technology here to use as a part of the exhibition,” Docktor said.



All of what will be seen in the exhibit took six months to bring to life. Visitors will find photos, facts, stories and displays that will take them back to the past. The biggest takeaway Docktor said comes from what the community can provide during this time of celebration.

“We still have a living memory of what it was like in Knoxville in 1982, and it would be good to get people’s memories and thoughts and recollections of that.”

The exhibit will be displayed until Oct. 9.