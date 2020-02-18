Expansion of UT’s pedestrian walkway to begin Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced plans to permanently close part of Andy Holt Avenue to extend the pedestrian walkway.

Work on the expansion is set to start Tuesday. Pedestrian walkway crosses much of the university’s main campus and will extend the walkway to in front of Fred D. Brown Junior Residence Hall.

With the expansion, the pedestrian walkway will also extend across a block of Andy Holt Avenue behind the Fred D. Brown Junior Residence Hall. The university shared a map highlighting the impacted spots.

Ped Walkway Expansion now starting Tue Feb 18th

Pedestrian pathway map: https://t.co/Pqe2Pd29sV pic.twitter.com/HrGZAYq0l8 — Parking & Transit (@UTKParking) February 17, 2020

According to a UT parking announcement, the project is expected to cause a “high level of disruption.”

However, we’re told Andy Holt Avenue’s intersections with Pat Head Summit Street and Francis Street will stay open. Drivers can use Volunteer Boulevard to navigate across campus.

