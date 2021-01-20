Expect rolling roadblocks, blasting near Oak Ridge as construction begins Jan. 21 on new Anderson Co. substation

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Tennessee Valley Authority will begin blasting rock Thursday as construction on a new Anderson 500-kilovolt substation gets underway off of Old Edgemoor Lane near Haw Ridge Park.

Controlled, low charge detonations will be used between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, for 3 weeks beginning Jan. 21. There will be no blasting on Sundays.

Because of the construction, the City of Oak Ridge is also warning motorists that rolling roadblocks will be in place along Old Edgemoor Lane and Edgemoor Road. The Melton Lake Greenway walking trail will also be closed for about 10 minutes whenever blasting occurs.

The substation is part of a broader plan to compensate for the loss of power generation after the Bull Run Plant is closed. It is being built on a 14-acre site just west of Melton Hill Reservoir across from the Bill Run Plant site.

“Due to the scheduled closure of the Bull Run Plant in 2023, TVA needs to upgrade the transmission system to ensure power supply to the area remains reliable,” said a statement on TVA’s Bull Run Fossil Plant website.

Here’s what you need to know about the construction:

• Traffic blocks will close Old Edgemoor Lane during the blasts.

• Rolling roadblocks will be set up on Edgemoor Road, halting traffic for approximately 10 minutes while blasting occurs. Edgemoor Road will remain open the rest of the day.

• The Melton Lake Greenway walking trail will also be closed for approximately 10 minutes while blasting occurs.

• Depending on the weather, the sound may be heard/seen within a 1/4-mile radius of the area.

• Wright Brothers is notifying neighbors that blasting will occur.

• Warning signals will sound prior to each blast and following inspection of the blast area.

For more information, contact TVA at (865) 632-7422 or visit the project website.