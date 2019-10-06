Expert says bear activity increasing in preparation for winter

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Does it seem like you’re starting to see more reports of bear sightings? Maybe more videos of them popping up on your social feeds? Well, experts say that’s just what you should be seeing.

This is the active time of year for black bears.

Recently, bear cubs were caught on camera, sneaking in to a work van in Gatlinburg, rummaging around and even honking the horn. And in Pigeon Forge, a bear was spotted feeding on bird seed in someone’s front yard.

The reports come as no surprise to people who work with the animals every day.

“This is a time that bears are going to be highly active,” said Janet Dalton, Assistant Bear Curator at Appalachian Bear Rescue.

Their activity should only increase in the next few weeks, Dalton says, as bears search out food and prepare for winter.

“This time of year, with that intense drive to find food, they’re going to likely take more risks to find that food. So that means coming in to areas where people may be, and coming in to conflict,” she said.

So the experts have some advice we should all keep in mind this time of year. Don’t feed the bears, they say, and keep your distance.

“It’s very important that we lock our automobiles, particularly if you’re in an area where bears live or frequent, and don’t leave any food in your vehicle,” Dalton said.

Suppose you do come face to face with a bear and didn’t intend to get that close. Dalton said, “You can even talk to the bear, a calm voice and back away. You can also make noises. A lot of times if I come across one I can just clap my hands or stomp my feet and they’ll leave. You don’t ever want to run, because that might trigger a drive to chase, and you don’t want that.”

Tips to make sure both people and the wild animals stay safe.

Something else to keep in mind: it’s actually illegal to willfully approach wildlife in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. You’re required to stay fifty yards away.