Expert urging President Trump to stop shaking hands

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump after he announced the declaration of a national emergency in reaction to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Rose Garden at the White House March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is facing a national health emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and 30 people have died from the virus in the United States, according to The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he’s trying to get President Donald Trump to stop shaking hands.

Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he’s “working on” getting Trump to greet people he meets with elbow bumps instead of handshakes as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe.

Trump, a self-described germaphobe, avoided handshakes before jumping into politics in 2015. The president said he’s now having trouble giving up the instinctive “habit” of shaking hands.

The chief of the World Health Organization, meanwhile, says that even elbow bumps bring people too close together.

WATE

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

