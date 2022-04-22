KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With more than 1 million brilliant blooms and culinary creations, Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival celebrates opening day on April 22.

The award winning festival greets guests with a stunning visual of colorful umbrellas suspended above Showstreet creating an umbrella sky. Featured at the festival will be larger than life floral visuals of animal scenes, a butterfly umbrella and Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

The menu of culinary creations is inspired by spring in the Smoky Mountains. Guests may get a Flower and Food Tasting Pass to partake in multiple events at culinary locations during the festival.

Aside from flowers and food, the festival features a major entertainment component. A partnership between Dollywood and the Canadian company Moment Factory will provide guests with a walkthrough experience in Dolly’s Butterfly Garden.

Acrobatic performers will sit atop sway poles nearly 12 feet high. The performers come from Australia and are dressed as blooming flowers. Their show “Bloom,” draws inspiration from dance, circus and theatre mixed into one.

For more information visit the Dollywood website here.