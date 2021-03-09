Exposure at Townsend ministry retreat leads to 7 COVID-19 cases, 75 in quarantine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has identified a COVID-19 cluster involving seven positive cases linked to a ministry retreat.

According to a university spokesperson, students attended ministry retreat activities held by a community group in Townsend from February 26-28. University contact tracing has identified seven COVID-19 cases related to the retreat.

In coordination with the organization that held the event, all students in attendance have been advised to quarantine.

The cluster involves seven cases and 75 total close contacts. UT defines a cluster as five positive cases and/or 20 close contacts.

Several clusters identified on campus have been linked to communal living spaces at sorority housing. At least two others were linked to gatherings at off-campus housing.