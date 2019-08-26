Extra Vols home game expected to boost economic impact on City of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “I think there’s a real buzz in the air of you know what kind of team are we going to have and what does that mean for Knoxville,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.

While the type of team Rocky Top will have this season remains unknown – and in the hands of Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt – what is known is Neyland Stadium can pack 100,445 fans one more time than it did last year with eight home games this season.

“It’s huge, any season where we can have more home games is great for our hotels, it’s great for our restaurants, it’s great for Knoxville in general because it’s exposing all of those fans to Knoxville,” said Bumpas.

Also exposing those fans to all the orange and white merchandise Rocky Top has to offer.

“It bumps us on up! It does great for our sales because we have that whole extra game day,” said Vol Shop Marketing Manager, Tommi Grubbs.

When taking into consideration which game and though the Vols are playing, Grubbs says at the Vol Shop can easily go up from 30 to 40% on a Friday to 50 to 60% on a game day.

“A huge game day, like Oklahoma or Georgia or Alabama, it may be easily 10 times what we make in the week … on one day,” Grubbs said.

No matter the fan and who they’re pulling for, sales are sales and Grubbs said they are to be had on game day.

“And even though you wouldn’t think of it like this, we have visitors from the other teams that come into our store and they will buy something for a friend or for someone back home or it’s a house divided sometimes,” said Grubbs.