NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is advising people to take extra precautions while out in the sun to avoid heat-related illnesses.

‘’Summer is usually a great time to be outdoors, and it is important to be careful when you’re out in the sun, especially in recent high temperatures occurring across the state,’’ Tennessee Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald said. “To avoid heat-related illness it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.”

Tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks

Taking plenty of breaks

Moving to a cool place

Wearing light, loose fitting clothing

Using sunscreen

Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms

Tips for child safety during the hot weather:

Always double check the backseat every time when leaving a vehicle

Consider placing a stuffed animal or toy up front as a reminder, or place a purse or other items to pick up the backseat with the child

Steps to keep campers and staff safe during the hot weather:

Drink plenty of water

Use sunscreen

Wear light, loose fitting clothing

Schedule outdoor activities carefully to avoid being in the sun during the hottest part of the day

Camp staff should look for signs of heat-related illness and make sure participants are taking appropriate precautions

The chart below shows the symptoms from the different heat illnesses:

For more information on heat safety tips, visit the CDC website.