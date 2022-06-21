NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health is advising people to take extra precautions while out in the sun to avoid heat-related illnesses.
‘’Summer is usually a great time to be outdoors, and it is important to be careful when you’re out in the sun, especially in recent high temperatures occurring across the state,’’ Tennessee Health Commissioner Morgan McDonald said. “To avoid heat-related illness it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day.”
Tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:
- Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water
- Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks
- Taking plenty of breaks
- Moving to a cool place
- Wearing light, loose fitting clothing
- Using sunscreen
- Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms
Tips for child safety during the hot weather:
- Always double check the backseat every time when leaving a vehicle
- Consider placing a stuffed animal or toy up front as a reminder, or place a purse or other items to pick up the backseat with the child
Steps to keep campers and staff safe during the hot weather:
- Drink plenty of water
- Use sunscreen
- Wear light, loose fitting clothing
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully to avoid being in the sun during the hottest part of the day
- Camp staff should look for signs of heat-related illness and make sure participants are taking appropriate precautions
The chart below shows the symptoms from the different heat illnesses:
