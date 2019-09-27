‘Extremely intoxicated’ man who urinated on women from balcony charged with assault, indecent exposure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was charged with assault after an incident that involved his allegedly urinating on two women from a balcony at a West Knoxville apartment complex on Sunday.

Court documents state Minani Rekadius committed simple assault and indecent exposure Sunday night in the 2100 block of Ridgebrook Lane when he was “extremely intoxicated” and urinated from a balcony directly above a group of women.

He urinated on two women, the documents state. Another woman sitting with the others witnessed the incident.

Rekadius then continued to the parking lot and allegedly urinated in the middle of it.

The women took footage of the parking lot urination. Law enforcement responded to the scene.

Rekadius was taken into custody without incident, but had to be transported via ambulance to UT Medical Center due to being extremely intoxicated and a hold was placed on him.

