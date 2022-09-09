MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the suspect in a shooting rampage that left four dead and three injured across Memphis this week, made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

Judge Karen Massey arraigned Kelly for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall at a Highland Heights home Wednesday. The shooting was the first incident in a day of terror that put Memphis into lockdown mode for hours.

So far, the 19-year-old faces one charge of first-degree murder, but prosecutors say more charges are expected. Kelly was appointed a public defender Friday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

COURTROOM COVERAGE! Ezekiel Kelly was escorted in for his first court appearance following a crime spree across the city! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/5p0tWm3U8t — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) September 9, 2022

Tunstall, a young father with another baby on the way, was the first of four people Kelly allegedly killed Wednesday, injuring three more in a seeming random shooting and carjacking spree. He livestreamed parts of the incident on Facebook.

According to witnesses, Kelly and Tunstall had been friends. The two were eating with other friends at a home on Lyndale just after midnight Wednesday when Kelly allegedly pulled Tunstall aside and shot him in the head.