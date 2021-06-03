F. Lee Bailey, attorney for O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst dies; Knoxville attorney reflects on impact

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the country’s most famous trial lawyers, F. Lee Bailey has died. Bailey passed away on June 3 in an Atlanta hospital.

The 87-year-old was well-known for his involvement in some of the most high-profile cases, including being part of the “Dream Team” of lawyers in the 1995 trial of O.J. Simpson.

Knoxville attorney and WATE 6 On Your Side legal analyst Greg Isaacs had the opportunity to meet Bailey and reflected on his impact on the legal world.

“He was a trailblazer,” Issacs said. “The main thing was regardless of all the fame and the fortune, if you’re Lee’s client, you know you’re going to get the best defense possible.”

Bailey’s career lasted more than four decades. His cause of death has not been disclosed.