FAA: Aircraft went down south of McGhee-Tyson Airport, pilot uninjured

CALDERWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed an aircraft went down in a field outside of Knoxville around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

An FAA spokesperson said the light-sport aircraft crashed into a field about 20 miles south of McGhee-Tyson Airport. Initial reports say the pilot was the only person on board and is uninjured.

Blount County Sheriff’s Office said there was a report of a small plane crash in the Calderwood area before 11 a.m. Friday.

“We received a report of a possible plane crash in the western end of the park. Park Rangers are currently coordinating emergency response with outside agency partners. This is a developing situation and I don’t have any additional information available at this time.” Dana Soehn, GSMNP Management Assistant/Public Affairs

The FAA is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.