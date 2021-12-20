ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what led to a fatal plane crash on the construction site of a new Amazon facility in Alcoa last week. Two people were transported to UT Medical Center and a man identified as MYGOFLIGHT chief executive officer Charles Schneider later died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

A recent report from the FAA states the passenger in the crash sustained serious injuries. The description of the incident states the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances when making an approach.

The single-engine plane, identified as a Cirrus SR20, crashed near the Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway intersection, north of the McGhee Tyson Airport around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the FAA. A Blount County deputy later confirmed the plane crashed on the new Amazon facility located on South Singleton Station Road.

The cause of the crash near South Singleton Station Road is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. A spokesperson for NTSB said in a statement Friday that a preliminary report is expected in about 15 days, but the investigation will take 12 to 24 months to complete.