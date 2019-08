ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An initial report released by the Federal Aviation Administration revealed more about a plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family.

The description in that FAA report reads, “Aircraft experienced hard landing, bounced, departed runway, and caught fire.”

NTSB officials arrived in Elizabethton Friday morning to investigate the crash.