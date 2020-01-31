FAFSA deadline moved due to illness

Live Now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Promise is delaying the deadline to apply for federal student aid because of illness across the state.

The deadline was originally set for Saturday, Feb. 1.

Now, both TN Promise high school and college students have until Friday, Feb. 7, to complete the FAFSA to retain scholarship eligibility.

The organization is reminding students to reach out to their school counselors if they need any support in completing the application.

