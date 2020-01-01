Fairfield Glade police officer dies of natural causes while on duty

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fairfield Glade Police Department has confirmed a veteran officer with the force died Tuesday while on duty.

Veteran Fairfield Glade officer Jerry Singleton died Tuesday, Dec. 31 while on duty of apparent natural causes, the department confirmed.

Singleton served in law enforcement for over 30 years with the Harriman Police Department, Rockwood Police Department and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the Fairfield Glade Police Department in May 2019.

“Officer Singleton, age 52, served many decades as a public servant. This is an extremely tough day for our department. Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone. “Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do,” Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams wrote.

Funeral announcements have not been announced.