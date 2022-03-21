CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The man charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting at a Fairfield Glade home on March 18, also faced felony charges in the death of a man in 2003.

Tony Charles Davenport, 57, is identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as a suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jacob Lewis at a home in Fairfield Glade on March 18. Two other people were also shot and airlifted from the scene on Grouse Court in the retirement community.

Davenport is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. A motive for the shooting has not been released by investigators.

Cumberland County General Sessions court documents show Davenport was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of John Everett Roberts back in 2003, in Crossville.

Davenport pled guilty to a class C felony aggravated assault charge and served 6 years with the Tennessee Department of Corrections and 5.5 years on probation in the beating death of Roberts.

Davenport is currently being held in Cumberland County Jail without bond. A court date is set for April 11.