Fake online coronavirus map infects computers with malware

by: Colleen Guerry

(Photo: Courtesy Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center)

(WFXR) — A website is circulating the internet pretends to be a live map from Johns Hopkins University tracking coronavirus cases around the world, but experts say it is actually infecting computers with malware.

According to the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the website delivers a program known as the AZORult trojan, which can steal sensitive information from users. Experts say the malware is likely being spread through infected email attachments, malicious online advertisements, and unintentional navigation during simple internet searches for a coronavirus map.

HC3 says that cybersecurity researchers analyzed a sample of the malware deployed by “corona-virus-map.com” and it came back with anti-virus detection of 76 percent and an extremely malicious threat score of 100/100.

