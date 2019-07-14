Fall Branch VFD: One confirmed death in Washington County I-81 crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – People traveling on Interstate 81 should expect some traffic delays due to a crash that caused one death.

A spokesperson for the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department confirms one fatality from the multi-vehicle crash. Another person is being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, crews are working the scene of an overturned vehicle near Mile Marker 52 in Washington County, Tennessee.

Southbound is completely shut down at this time, with no tentative timeframe for reopening.

News Channel 11 has a crew on scene. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.