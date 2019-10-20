Fall cookie decorating tips and techniques with The Gourmet Cookie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Ahead of the holiday season, a local business is working to give home-bakers tips and techniques to decorate their own holiday cookies.

Ashley Martinez owns and operates The Gourmet Cookie, a local small business created to provide customers with personally designed cookies.

Martinez, a mother of two, who also runs another family business with her husband, said the company started out of a love for baking and designing her own confections.

The Gourmet Cookie is offering Fall Decorating classes and will be offering more classes in the weeks following to coincide with upcoming holidays.

The company will also be setup with a store front in the West Town Mall during the week of Black Friday in November.