Fall fun: Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hay rides in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall has made its way to East Tennessee and with it farms across the area are celebrating. Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and festivals dot the landscape. Here are some of the local farms offering family fun this season.
Corn and hay mazes
Bledsoe County
- Flat Top Farm, 638 Bowman Cemetery Road, Soddy-Daisy
- Flat Top Farm offers pick-your-own sunflowers and zinnias as well as a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and hay rides with a view of the Cherokee National Forest mountains. The season is now underway through Oct. 31.
Blount County
- Maple Lane Farms, 1126 Maple Lane, Greenback
- Maple Lane Farms is a 10-acre corn maze, kiddie maze, tractor-pulled hayrides to our pumpkin patch, inflatables, campfires, food vendors, photo ops, music, cornhole, private parties (with a tent reservation), and a country store with an assortment of fall and Halloween decorations including straw bales and cornstalks. The maze is open each weekend Oct. 1-31. The maze is haunted nightly from Oct. 22-31.
Carter County
- Beck Mountain Corn Maze & Entertainment Barn, 110 Corn Maze Lane, Elizabethton
- Beck Mountain Corn Maze is open Friday and Saturday nights in October. Other activities include hay rides, needle in the haystack, gourd decorating, petting zoo, playground area, fire pit , and hay bale bull roping. The maze will be haunted on specific nights.
Greene County
- Horse Creek Farms, 1748 Wilhoit Road, Chuckey
- Horse Creek Farms is a small diversified family farm offering a corn maze and pumpkins. Beef and fresh eggs are available year-round as well as other seasonal produce. A hay maze, petting zoo, tours, hay rides, pumpkin patch, and wagon rides are also offered Thursday through Sunday.
- Myers Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, and Greenhouse, 3415 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap
- Myers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opens Sept. 18 and is open through Oct. 31 with a selection of pumpkins, mums, Indian corn, squash, gourds, fodder and hay. The farm is open Wednesday through Sunday.
Hamilton County
- Old McDonald’s Farm, 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek
- Old McDonald’s Farm has pick-your-own pumpkins from mid-September until the end of October. The farm’s fall festival includes hayrides, corn cribs, critter barns, hay maze, corn maze, slides, pumpkin slingshot, Barnyard 500, wagon rides, gem mining, farmers golf, food, and gift shop.
Jefferson County
- Back To Me Roots Farm, 2199 Watkins Road, Talbott
- Back To Me Roots Farm opens its pumpkin patch, sunflower field and gourd tunnel on Sept. 25. The first-generation farm is open each week Friday through Sunday until Oct. 31.
- Ballinger Farm Crazy Maze, 2805 Renfro Road, Jefferson City
- Fall season activites run each Friday through Sunday from Sept. 17 to Nov. 6. Activities include corn and hay mazes, farm animals for petting, hay rides, pumpkin patch, and more.
- Echo Valley Farms, 915 Bethel Church Road, Jefferson City
- Echo Valley Farms offers three large mazes, kids maze, hayrides, playground, zip line, pumpkin cannon, and picnic area with grills, refreshments, evening bonfires, kids train, pumpkin picking, corn shucking, and petting zoo. The farm is open each Wednesday through Sunday through Nov. 8.
Knox County
- Oakes Farm, 8240 Corryton Road, Corryton
- Oakes Farm is open each week Thursday through Sunday – and Monday, Oct. 11, through Wednesday, Oct. 13 – beginning Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. The farm offers a hay ride through fields and woods to a 10 acre pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkin. There are 20 varieties of pumpkins, gourds, ornamental corn, decorative corn stalk bundles, and fall flowers to purchase.
Loudon County
- Deep Well Farm, 9567 Highway 11, Lenoir City
- Deep Well Farm is open is open each week Thursday through Sunday – and Monday, Oct. 11, through Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in October. They are also open Sept. 25 and 26. The farm offers corn and hay mazes, petting zoo, hay rides, farm tours, wagon rides, and produce for sale.
- Hyde Farms, 7545 Highway 411 South, Greenback
- Hyde Farms offers a corn maze and pumpkin patch 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays throughout October. Each Saturday offers events including bluegrass concerts, costume contest and tractor show. A movie will also be shown on the lawn each Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
McMinn County
- Guthrie Farms, 490 County Road 67, Riceville
- Guthrie Farms opens Sept. 25 through the last weekend in October. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Visitors can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick their own pumpkins directly from the field. Additional activities include a corn maze, slides, animal petting barn, calf roping, duck races, tire climb, hippity hop balls, redneck horseshoes, tractor dig, obstacle course, and tricycles for adults and children. Concessions are available.
- Mayfield Farm & Nursery, 257 Highway 307, Athens
- Mayfield Farm is open each Thursday through Sunday beginning Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. The 40 acre farm offers three corn mazes, hay rides, pig races, pumpkin patch, zip lines, life-size Jenga, ball zone, ice cream truck, a kid-friendly haunt and more.
Polk County
- The River Maze at Ocoee, 173 Welcome Valley Road, Benton
- The River Maze features a Spookley the Square Pumpkin maze, “no left turn” maze, and more across 6 acres cornfield maze. The mazes are open Friday through Sunday beginning Sept. 25 through Oct. 31. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, pumpkin patch, sunflower patch, hay rides, zip line, apple sling shot, jump pad, slides, petting zoo and barnyard sports.
Roane County
- Narramore Farms, 185 Laurel Bluff Road, Kingston
- Narramore Farms is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. The farm offers more than 20 activities for children and adults including a pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, barrel train, onsite grown popcorn, hand made food and treats.
Sullivan County
- The Stickley Farm LLC, 531 Timber Mill Private Drive, Bluff City
- The Stickley Farm for the season Oct. 1. The farm is open each week Friday through Sunday and offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hay rides, farm tours and pumpkins for sale. The farm is also hosting a car show on Oct. 24 and a cornhole tournament.
Washington County
- Fender’s Farm, 254 Tennessee Hwy 107, Jonesborough
- Fender’s Farm is open Tuesday through Sunday beginning Sept. 19. The 7 acre farm offers a corn maze, hay rides, cow trains, pig races, zip line, tether ball, a corn hopper, and a small playground. Pumpkins, gourds, mums and a great variety of fall decorations are available for sale. In addition, the farm offers the haunted “Field Of Screams” and haunted barn, The Insane Inn, on select days in October beginning at dark.