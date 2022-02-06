LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office received a special thank you from the son of fallen Deputy Chris Jenkins on Sunday.

Deputy Clay Jenkins, son of Sgt. Jenkins, stopped by Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to send a thank you message over the radio to all of the officers from out of the county that were working after the death of his father. LCSO posted the video to their social media Sunday evening.

Many different agencies have come to help work, so the deputies of Loudon County can be with one another and prepare to say goodbye to their hero, Sgt. Jenkins. The Jenkins family announced Friday different memorial services will be held in the upcoming week.