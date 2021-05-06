Fallen tree causes power outage in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fallen tree has caused widespread outages after entangling with a nearby power line along Montana Avenue that crews were working Thursday to fix.

The city of Oak Ridge tweeted about the fallen tree and power pole, stating its electric crews were on the scene working to get the power back up and running. The city also advised that drivers approaching the intersection where traffic lights are not working to treat it as a 4-way stop.

The fallen tree may have been caused by the oversaturated grounds from the heavy rain earlier this week, the city saying in a tweet thread that the ground created an environment for winds to easily knock down trees onto power lines.