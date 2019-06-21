Fallen tree to block East Knoxville road for hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Chilhowee Drive in East Knoxville will be closed between Holston Drive and Skyline Drive until sometime early Saturday morning after a large tree fell across the roadway, bringing down several power lines with it.

Crews were called out to that area just after noon on Friday.

Members of the city’s public service department and the Knoxville Utilities Board are working to clear the roadway and restore power, but the estimated time of completion is not until sometime in the overnight hours.

The Knoxville Police Department suggests using an alternative route such as Ault Street.