Falling ill while in office: A look into the past of former presidents, as President Trump battles COVID-19

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) watches as US President Donald Trump walks off Marine One while arriving at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 2, 2020. – President Donald Trump will spend the coming days in a military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for the coronavirus, but will continue to work, the White House said Friday (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– President Trump isn’t the first to have fallen ill while sitting in office.

“In one way this is unprecedented because, the past times when president’s have done this had not been during a campaign,” Richard Pacelle, department head of Political Science at the University of Tennessee, said.

Some of the notable debilitating conditions include President Woodrow Wilson’s strokes, President John F. Kennedy’s Addison’s Disease and chronic back pain, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s polio, and President Ronald Reagan’s gunshot wound.

“At the severe end of it would be Woodrow Wilson, who suffered a series of strokes after he was going around the country trying to get the League of Nations approved by the US citizens,” Pacelle said.

President Dwight Eisenhower did have a heart attack the year before he was elected, and his recovery was reported the year of his election.

Trump becoming infected with COVID-19 is a lot closer to the election though.

“You know, we always think about in politics the October surprise. What’s going to happen that fundamentally changes the dynamics of the campaign,” Pacelle said.

Social media is also a huge difference this time around; Pacelle said Trump is possibly the first president to get coverage immediately.

“Franklin Roosevelt was also someone who had a number of problems and often times the press would agree not to show him in his wheelchair. And something like that, that’s something we would never see today,” Pacelle said.

Pacelle said Wilson was probably the most incapacitated, but he wasn’t willing to hand over his seat in the office after suffering from strokes.

“Some people claim that his wife was the first real (female) president of the United States because she was doing a lot of the work, and she would go and supposedly get his signature on things and bring it back,” Pacelle said.

He said Wilson was one of the reasons the 25th Amendment was ratified; although, the amendment wasn’t ratified until 1967.

Pacelle said based on history, there are a few things going on behind the scenes while Trump is fighting COVID-19.

“Certainly when Reagan was shot, one of the first thoughts was will somebody try to do something in this, you know, will somebody from another country try to do something? And nobody did,” Pacelle said.

Pacelle said there’s a good chance that the top military members and cabinet members have probably already made calls to foreign leaders assuring that everything was okay.

He also said that this time now, much similar to what happened in the past, can be educational.

“Sometimes we’ve had these situations, like with Reagan’s colon cancer, where suddenly, large numbers of people go to get, you know, because they’ve seen it on the news and they think ‘maybe I should get checked for it. The next few weeks might be uncertain, especially when it comes to the polls, Pacelle said.

He said one thing is for sure, “You’d have to also think he’s probably getting the best medical help that anyone could possibly get.”