KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three developments with the administration of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) were announced by the Tennessee Department of Human Services on Thursday.

P-EBT for the 2021-22 school year will begin being distributed on July 30. Children are automatically enrolled in the program for the school year according to records provided by Tennessee Schools regarding excused absences and closures for the 2021-21 school year. The benefits are available for children who:

Are eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attend a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school.

Attended a school that experienced a closure or reduction of hours of 5 consecutive days.

Had a COVID-19 related absence reported to their school during the 2021/2022 school year.

No application is required, but if the child does not have a P-EBT card already, please visit www.connectebt.com or call 1 (888) 997-9444. If the child has not received P-EBT before, a new EBT card will be mailed to their home. For children who already have a P-EBT card, the money will be added onto that card. According to TDHS, eligible children will receive approximately $7.10 for each excused absence day related to COVID-19.

Parents can login to the P-EBT Parent Portal at www.onedhs.tn.gov/parent to view P-EBT benefits,

link their child(ren), verify or change address, and sign up to receive text message notifications.

DHS also announced a P-EBT reconsideration process for the 2021-22 school year. Parents who believe their children’s P-EBT benefits for the 2021-22 school year reflect the number of school meals missed because of COVID-19-related school closures or excused absences can submit a reconsideration request via the P-EBT Parent Portal. Requests must be made between July 22 and August 29. If the reconsideration is approved, the reconsideration benefits will be issued in September. More information is available about the reconsideration process on the TDHS Website.

Child Care P-EBT was also announced for SNAP households. This program specifically covers financial assistance to cover meals for children ages 6 and under who live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and may have missed meals due to childcare interruptions caused by COVID-19.

Child Care P-EBT benefits will be distributed on July 28 on the household’s SNAP EBT card. The amount received per child will vary and is based on the child’s age and the number of months that the family received SNAP Benefits from August 2021 to May 2022.

The P-EBT program is a federally funded COVID-19 relief program through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.