Family adapts to altered Mother’s Day plans amid the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrating Mother’s Day usually looks like a day with family, a vacation or the exchanging of gifts, but during a pandemic, Mother’s day celebrations are far from conventional.

Lisa Leonard experienced an unconventional Mother’s Day first hand this year. Lisa is a registered nurse in Sevier County. She’s been working non-stop on the front lines for the past few months, and has had almost no physical contact with her family.

“We weren’t sure that we were going to be together for Mother’s Day.” Leonard said.

This weekend, Lisa got the opportunity to enjoy a few days off and safely spend much needed time with her Mother, children and grandchildren.

“Normally because I have a big family and we’re really close usually there’s a lot of people here. Today there’s less than 10. A lot less hugging than we normally do as a family and we’re one of the lucky ones because there’s a lot of families that are not getting to be together today.” Leonard said.

It’s also a special day for Lisa’s daughter, Shannon, who is celebrating her first Mother’s day after giving birth to a baby boy in October. Her plans this year were altered due to the pandemic. Her husband is an essential worker. He was called in to work to deal with COVID related business, preventing him from spending the day with Shannon and their son.

“I was really looking forward to spending that day as a family and when I found out that he would have to work, it’s disappointing you kind of feel like you get the short end of the stick a little bit,” Shannon said.

Despite not having her husband with her, Shannon was able to make the most of her first Mother’s Day by spending it with her mother and grandmother, whom she hadn’t seen in months. It was also a treat for Lisa, who had not been able to spend quality time with her newest grandson.

“I’m very glad to be able to spend some time with my family even if it’s not the normal mother’s day get together it’s definitely a blessing.” Leonard said.

“We’re here, we’re healthy and hopefully everyone else is and we can just be grateful for that.” Shannon said.