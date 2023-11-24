KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — Ross K. Bagwell Sr. was 91 years old when he died November 23, 2023. He was known to be one of the best television producers in Knoxville and put Knoxville on the map for television production.

Since 1951, he was infatuated with broadcast television.

“He was so transfixed by it,” said Stephen Land, Bagwell’s longtime friend and mentee, “he decided instantly ‘I’ve got to be in television.’”

After spending time in New York City to learn about the industry, Bagwell returned home where he worked at WATE-TV and Lavidge, Davis and Newman.

He later moved on to start his own companies; Bagwell advertising, Cinetel productions, and Ross Television production, proving Knoxville was the place for television.

“He certainly set the pace,” said his daughter, Dee Haslam. “He certainly was a creative genius behind Knoxville’s production industry and how it evolved.”

Bagwell had a genuine love for creativity and the broadcast industry.

He was known for being a great businessman, but he had another side to him, someone who cared deeply for others.

“He really did have this amazing heart for people,” said Haslam, “If you came to visit him, he always said ‘call me if you need me’ to whoever was coming in and he truly meant that, he wanted to be that kind of person that you called.”

“We were like family to him, and so I mean I stayed in touch with Ross until last week,” said Land.

Bagwell was also known for being a great storyteller, and a dreamer.

“He loved to teach, and he loved to tell stories,” Said Land, “we all learned so much from him.”

“The best thing about my dad is he never gave up on his dream. I just admire that about him, and I think a lot of people did actually,” said Haslam.

A celebration of Ross K. Bagwell Sr.’s life will be held at Cherokee Country Club on December 9, 2023.