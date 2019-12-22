Family, community honor Zaevion Dobson days after anniversary of his death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The community is continuing to remember the life of a Knoxville teen hero, just days after the four year anniversary of his death.

Zaevion Dobson was shot to death on December 17, 2015, while protecting two of his friends from gunfire. He was 15 at the time.

The Zaevion Dobson Memorial Foundation held a Playbook Bowl on Saturday. The teen played football at Fulton High School, so his family and community members played in his honor.

“Ball for Zae. Ball out for me, that’s what he would say. Do your thing. I know if he was here he’d be right out here enjoying this thing in his name, he’d be out here doing his thing,” his brother Zackelyn Dobson said.

Christopher Bassett was convicted of first-degree murder and Richard Williams III and Kipling Colbert Jr. with facilitating first-degree murder in Dobson’s case. Earlier this month, their request for a new trial was denied.