GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two children, a woman and man are dead following an apparent murder-suicide early Friday morning at a home in Goodlettsville.

The incident happened at a home in the 2800 block of Greer Road.

Metro police spokesperson Brooke Reese said in a press conference 911 dispatchers received a call at 6:24 a.m. from a 32-year-old man who said he had shot and killed his two young daughters and his wife.

Dispatchers attempted to keep the man on the phone while an off-duty East precinct sergeant, who was on his way home, went to the address provided to check on him, according to Reese.

The sergeant was the first to arrive at the home and attempted to speak with the man though his patrol car’s PA system. He reportedly encouraged the man to surrender himself and his weapon.

At 6:38 a.m., a single gunshot was heard from inside the home. The sergeant then went inside the home and found the man dead from a gunshot wound, according to Reese.

Metro police reported the sergeant then found a 6-year-old girl in a front bedroom and a 13-year-old girl in a back bedroom, both with gunshot wounds. The man’s 32-year-old wife was found wounded in the primary bedroom, according to Reese.

The 13-year-old victim and wife showed signs of life and were rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where the girl was pronounced dead. The wife died in surgery.

Two dogs were taken from the home by Metro Animal Care and Control.

Identifications have not been released pending notification to the victims’ families.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

Metro Nashville’s Office of Family Safety has resources in a one-stop shop to provide all the tools domestic violence victims need. The center serves individuals who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or child abuse. All services are free. The phone number to call is 615-880-1100 or email FSCINFO@jis.nashville.org.