1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death from COVID-19 Knoxville police investigating double homicide after two people found dead from gunshots

Family dog tests positive for coronavirus in North Carolina

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL/CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low, but the agency says it appears that it can spread from people to animals in some situations.

That was the case for a family in North Carolina, whose pug was diagnosed with the virus.

In March, all members of Heather McLean’s family of four except her daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve all recovered. We’ve felt great for the last two weeks. Everything seems very back to normal,” McLean told WRAL.

On April 1, the family joined a new study conducted by Duke University.

“They all came out to our house and did blood samples. For the humans, they swabbed our noses as well as our mouths, and then for the animals, they did oral swabs for both dogs and the cat.”

To her surprise, McLean says, one of her pets tested positive for the virus.

The study showed Winston, the family’s fun-loving pug, contracted the coronavirus.

Researchers say that to their knowledge, this is the first instance in which the coronavirus has been detected in a dog.

McLean noticed something was off.

His symptoms were mild. Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like he was very gaggy, and there was one day when he didn’t want to eat his breakfast, and if you know pugs you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual,” she said.

The family says Winston was only sick for a few days.

“Hopefully, we’ll learn more through the research study, and I think because there’s not a lot of studies and sampling pets, we just don’t know yet. My advice is just not to get too worried about it,” she said.

McLean is a pediatrician at Duke, and her husband works in the emergency room at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Hospital.

They believe it’s possible they contracted coronavirus at work.

But the dog probably caught it from them. The pug sleeps with McLean every night and likes to lick their plates.

The CDC says treat pets as you would other human family members. Do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household.

If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets.

Further studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and the role animals may play in the spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter