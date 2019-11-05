Family holds prayer vigil for missing Auburn teen Aniah Blanchard

Winfield, AL (WRBL) – Tonight a prayer vigil was held to help find Aniah Blanchard. It was hosted in her family’s hometown of Winfield, Alabama.

Blanchard was reported missing 11 days ago. Her father, Elijah Blanchard, says it’s friends and faith that get him through each day.

“Every day it seems like it gets a bit harder because she’s not there,” he says. “It’s all about God at this time. He can move mountains, he can most definitely pull a community together and support this effort.”

“This is the Blanchard’s home church. So we had to do something,” Dewayne Tapscott a Minister of Piney Grove Church of Christ says. The church dedicated the day to pray over Aniah. “I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer. I’m a firm believer that God does answer our prayers. that’s one reason we had the prayer vigil because when prayers go up, that’s when blessings go down.”

Elijah says the wait has been difficult, but he’s thankful for all those that have helped. “We have to let the authorities do their job, and that’s hard because as a father, you want to be there with boots on the ground.”

The prayer vigil ended with a balloon release.

Another prayer vigil will be held for Aniah tomorrow at Auburn United Methodist Church.