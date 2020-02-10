Family honors late Hawaii police officer in Middle TN hometown

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.- Three weeks ago Officer Tiffany Enriquez was tragically shot in the line of duty in Hawaii.

But on Saturday her friends and family gathered together to remember the life and legacy she left behind in her hometown of Clarksville.

A service was held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Enriquez’s two older brothers attended the memorial.

Enriquez started her career as a police officer as a deputy jailer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after growing up in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Enriquez then moved to Hawaii with her husband in 2011, where she served as a police officer for seven years.

As a military family, her brother Mark-Jacob Boilon says they always considered Clarksville a home base. And they couldn’t be prouder for the sacrifice she left through her service to others.

“She has reached limits me and my brother could never ever reach. She’s achieved and accomplished so much that everything pails in comparison,” Boilon said.