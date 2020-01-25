Family hosts memorial for Jesse Roberts, killed by a stray bullet last March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the search continues for the suspect responsible for firing a stray bullet that took the life of a young woman in North Knoxville, her family is holding a memorial.
Twenty-five-year-old Jesse Roberts was killed last March while sitting at the drive-thru of the Krystal along North Broadway. Officials say the bullet that killed Roberts was fired somewhere near the Vibe Nightclub just down the street.
Police found more than 50 shell casings in the club’s parking lot, so far no suspects have been arrested.
Saturday’s memorial will take place at the Roberts’ home. It is set to start at 5 p.m. Jesse Roberts would have been celebrating her birthday on Monday. All are invited to help celebrate the young woman’s life.
