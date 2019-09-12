Family left without answers after 6-year-old killed by grandfather in Middle TN murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is left without answers as they prepare to bury a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by his grandfather in Hermitage Saturday night.

“He always said, he wanted… he said “Chase I wanna look like you, he said I wanna look like you,’” Chase Dodson told News 2 at the visitation Wednesday. “I would always fix his hair for him… just a good, kid, everybody loved him… And he had a huge future ahead.”

Chase Dodson is 6-year-old Ty Dodson’s uncle, but in a sense, he was also an important father-figure.

“Ty’s father passed away fifteen days before Ty was born so I kind of stepped in in the medical room… I held him and I raised him,” Dodson said, “He was my baby. You know? My brother told me to take care of him and I wish I could.”

Unfortunately, it’s not the first loss for their family.

“I can’t believe this has happened to us again, I’ve lost my oldest brother, Ty’s father, and now Ty,” Dodson said, “I thought when I lost my brother, it would hurt more than anything else, but this one hurts, this is the worst.”

Ty and his 4-year-old sister spent regular weekends with their mom’s mother Leigh 61, and step-dad Terry Majors, 64.

Police say Majors shot and killed his wife and Ty before taking his own life.

“Nobody knew that this was going to happen. He never showed any signs of that he wanted to hurt himself or anything like that,” Dodson explained.

Ty’s little sister escaped unharmed.

“I think she said Ty told her to run and he went in there to try to help grandma and the coward shot him,” Dodson told News 2, “He was kind, I mean ya know, he treated his grandbabies, he loved his grandbabies, he was normal.”

But with the only witness just four years old, police say we may never know what happened inside that house or why.

“Why? Why that little boy, and I don’t think we’ll ever know,” Dodson said.

The investigation is ongoing, but police did not have any further information Wednesday.

Ty’s funeral is Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Goad Funeral Home in Scottsville, where the Dodson family lives.