Family Muse facing charges stemming from ‘one of the largest caches of stolen property’ Campbell Co. case

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – A family of three is facing charges stemming from the “one of the largest caches of stolen property” case in Campbell County.

Officials are also offering a way for possible victims to recover their stolen things.

RELATED: ‘One of the largest caches of stolen property’ recovered in Campbell County investigation; two arrested

John Muse, 63, Monica Muse, 55 and John Muse, 25, are all facing theft of property valued between $1,000 to $9,999 and theft of property worth between $10,000 to $59,999; the younger John Muse is facing additional charges of vandalism and aggravated burglary and had been arrested on a capias bench warrant and theft under $1,000.

John L. Muse, 63. (Photo: CCSO)

Monica Gwyn Muse. (Photo: CCSO)

John L. Muse, 25. (Photo: CCSO)

On Friday, Nov. 8 CCSO had released information about the case and how it and LaFollette police recovered stolen items that were found along with the arrest of two people while a third person was sought.

The raid of the house on Woodland Drive occurred on Thursday, Nov. 7. where John Muse (63) and John Muse (25) were arrested, while Monica Muse evaded police until she turned herself in Tuesday, Nov. 12 around 5:30 p.m. to the Campbell County Sheriff.

John Muse, 63, was released on bond at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

RELATED: Third suspect in custody in ‘one of the largest caches of stolen property’ Campbell County case

Court dates for the Muses have not yet been shared by officials.

Where the home full of stolen property was located. (Google Maps)

CCSO offers form for possible victims

Dozens of items were recovered in the operation, and local law enforcement were notified of the cache of stolen items in an effort to get said items back to rightful owners.

CCSO officials saying the form can be used if potential victims believe some of the items recovered may belong to them. This form covers the criteria and directions individuals need to follow before contacting our department. An email address is also attached for them to use.

If you think your property could be among this cache, you can fill out a form, below:

LATEST STORIES