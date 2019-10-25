Family, neighbors speak out following fatal officer-involved shooting in Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — 19-year-old Anthony John Michael Zapier, of New Market was killed after jumping into a deputy’s cruiser and dragging the officer through a field. His family is now speaking out as they deal with losing him just 3 days before his 20th birthday.

“He was one of my best friends, he was like a brother.” said Casey Murphy, cousin to Zapier.

Zapier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neighbors were shocked to hear what took place in their backyards.

“We’ve been here over 10 years, it’s a very very quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood.” said Donna Patterson, a resident in the subdivision.

Zapier did not live in the neighborhood, and it is unclear at this time what he was doing there.

The investigation is still ongoing.