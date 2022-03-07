KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of 18-year-old Ricky Waters is now mourning after police found him dead inside a vehicle in a parking lot of Montgomery Village Apartments late Saturday night. Police said he had been shot.



“I love Ricky so much, he was so outgoing, so independent he had goals and plans after he graduated to go to welding school,” his grandmother, Rhonda Walton said.



Apart from working toward his dreams, his family also described him as smart, funny, a lover of basketball and hardworking. His favorite thing to do, however, is spending time with the ones he loved.



“We just came back from Orlando not too long ago,” his mother, Jazzity Waters said. “We were supposed to go to Jamaica for his graduation.”



Ricky was a senior at Fulton High School. The principal released the following statement:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students over the weekend. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family, friends, and school community affected by this heartbreaking loss. Counselors will be available for students and staff throughout the week to provide support as needed.“

Ricky was set to graduate this May. Reminiscing on what could have been, his younger sister, Janashia Waters, said she wants to follow in his footsteps.



“I looked up to my brother,” she said. “I’m going to keep going for him, and stay positive, and complete his dreams for him because he couldn’t.”



Ricky’s family is now asking for answers and hoping that justice will soon be served.



“I just need justice, for my grandson,” Walton said.



The suspects involved in Ricky’s shooting have not been identified. Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165, going online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.