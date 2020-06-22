Family of Harriman teen killed in car crash speak out — remembering his life

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County family is grieving the loss of their son after he was killed in a car crash. That teen has been identified by family members as 16 year old Austin Edmonds. Austin’s family is now doing the best they can to cope with his loss.

“Austin was a loving child. He was always making people laugh. His friends were always around him at all times, he was always ready for a pickup game of basketball.” said Nathan Edmonds, Austin’s dad.

Austin was a sophomore at Roane County High School. Sports were a big part of his life. He was a running back for the Roane County High Football team and played on their basketball team. One of his favorite pastimes was playing basketball at the Kingston City Park. His father tells us, that’s where he was headed the day he died.

Austin had aspirations of becoming a professional football player. His brother, Jacob, describes him as a regular 16 year old boy who loved music, video games and spending time with his friends.

His family is now leaning on each other and their community to get through this tough time. Austin’s mother tells us Austin was baptized and she thanks the community for their support.

Austin’s home going service will be held Tuesday, June 23 at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. The family will receive friends starting at 5 p.m.