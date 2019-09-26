Family of Knoxville officer-involved shooting victims asking more details on incident

Attorneys for the family of a Knoxville man killed in an officer-involved shooting is urging the county to hand over more records.

The attorneys say the family has been kept in the dark. A letter sent to several city and county offices, including both mayor and the sheriff, requests the details of the August 26 shooting death of Channara Pheap.

Channara Tom Pheap, 33. (FILE photo: KCSO)

Pheap was killed after a sheriff’s deputy was called to a report of a hit-and-run at an apartment complex.

Attorneys for Pheap’s estate and family say that they first requested information back on September 9. They’re looking for several key components to build an independent investigation, including the 911 tapes, cruiser video and all police reports of related incidents that day.

The attorneys argue that some of the material should be available under Tennessee’s open records law, more so than the deputy’s personnel file that’s been released so far.

Attorneys are giving local officials until Friday to respond before taking the issue to court.