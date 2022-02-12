KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County family held a fundraiser Saturday morning in an effort to raise money to give a single mother a new home, even after facing a tragedy of their own.

Tyson Porcella was just 15 years old when a tree fell on top of him nearly a year ago, killing him almost instantly. Now, a year after the tragic accident, described by responders at the scene as an “act of nature,” his family is still finding new ways to give back in his honor.

Saturday, his family hosted a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser. The goal of the fundraiser was to raise money for a new home for a single mother in partnership with the Homes for Honduras nonprofit. The mother they are looking to help is raising three kids all on her own, one of whom is handicapped. The nonprofit says the house they live in now has holes in the walls.

Tyson’s grandmother, Patti McNabb said Tyson would have loved this type of project.

“Even though he wasn’t quite 16 yet he just had such a compassion for other people and helping people,” McNabb said. “And actually, when he passed and the accident happened, he was doing some landscaping for Young Life to help raise money for kids to go to camp. So even in his death, he was helping others so we just want to honor that.”

Tyson’s family and the nonprofit are hoping to raise enough money to provide a more suitable home for her and her children. The new home will also have a plaque that says “The Tyson House.”

If all goes well the nonprofit hopes to begin work on the home at the end of February.