Family of TN pastor stranded in India receives letter from President Trump

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The family of a Shelbyville pastor stranded in India has heard back from President Donald Trump.

The leader of the International House of Prayer Ministries, Bryan Nerren, has been stuck in India since October.

“137 days, not that I’m counting or anything,” said Rhonda Nerren, Bryan’s wife.

She can only talk to him through FaceTime every day.

“He’s such a strong tower in our lives and I miss that I really miss that.”

Her husband of 40 years was arrested in October for supposedly failing to declare money he brought to do missionary work.

On Tuesday, the judge did not dismiss the criminal charges against him.

“It’s been one of the hardest trials of our life,” said Rhonda.

And this isn’t the first roadblock he has faced. Every time the pastor was in court before, something always went wrong.

“Each time documents or individuals that needed to be there – were not there,” said Drew Hayes, the pastor who traveled with Bryan to India.

Now, the family is looking to President Trump for help, and a few weeks ago they finally got a response.

“We have gotten the president’s attention,” explained Rhonda.

The letter from Trump acknowledges the situation and says he shared their story with his staff.

“He’s going to India next week, so the more we can put out there … lets people know what is happening and it’s very unjust there’s nothing just about this at all.”

However, no one is promising to bring him back home just yet.

“It’s not over and we don’t know when it’s going to be over. essentially he’s being held there for no reason.”

To make a donation to the Nerren family to help with legal fees, click here.

The Nerren family is encouraging anyone to write a letter to President Trump to:

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington, DC 20500

To send an email, you can fill out a form online.