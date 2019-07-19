Family ‘overwhelmed by the support’ for wounded Kentucky deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The family of the McCreary County, Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was shot Tuesday night and airlifted to UT Medical Center is speaking out.

Dustin Tyler Watkins, 28, was shot around 8 p.m. Tuesday along Lick Creek Road in McCreary County, Ky. while approaching 48-year old Mark Dungan, of Science Hill, Ky. sitting in a vehicle outside a home. Dungan fired several shots at the deputy, hitting him at least once.

Watkins’ family released the following statement on Friday via UT Medical Center:

“We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and our family and loved ones and we’re so appreciative for all of the thoughts and prayers. We’d like to thank the group Supporting Heroes, the staff at UT Medical Center, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and all the law enforcement from throughout the area for their support. It’s nice to know that when tragedies like this occur, that there are so many people here to give love and comfort, especially considering that we’re from out of state.” – Watkins Family

