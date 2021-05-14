Family Promise receives $450,000 and 3 homes to be used to prevent homelessness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — Clayton, a national homebuilder of site-built and off-site built homes, and Family Promise have joined together to try and prevent more than 700 families from becoming homeless in 2021.

As part of this year’s partnership, Clayton will provide over $450,000 to Family Promise and its Affiliates and three homes valued at more than $175,000 to be used as housing.

“At Clayton, our goal is to make homeownership more attainable, which leads to greater family stability, wealth creation and building a better future,” said Kevin Clayton, CEO of Clayton. “We are proud and fortunate to partner with Family Promise, which is so experienced at reducing homelessness and setting families up for success.”

As part of the support, Clayton and Family Promise National are providing grants to 26 Family Promise Affiliates across the country, including in Blount and Bradley counties, Tennessee.

We are thankful for Clayton’s ongoing commitment to the fight against family homelessness, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a significant impact on America’s low-income families.” Claas Ehlers, CEO of Family Promise National

Family Promise is a nationwide nonprofit that addresses family homelessness, through providing educational outreach and resource development, comprehensive case management, support services, and non-traditional, affordable housing solutions for graduate families.